by Lodi Growers | Nov 20, 2023 | BlogMONDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2023. BY KATHY GRANT, WATERSHED PROGRAM COORDINATOR. The Mokelumne Fish Hatchery released monitoring data on November 7, 2023, showing the highest recorded number of Chinook salmon returning to the hatchery since record-keeping began in 1940....
by Lodi Growers | Nov 13, 2023 | BlogMONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2023. BY THE VINEYARD TEAM. November 2, 2023 203: Get the Latest Viticulture Research from 30 Experts https://lodigrowers.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/2023-11-02_203_Cliff_Ohmart_Get_the_Latest_Viticulture_Research_from_30_Experts.mp3 If...
by Lodi Growers | Nov 6, 2023 | BlogMONDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2023. BY VINCE ARELLANO, CDFA. Featured Image: Credit – Florida Division of Plant Industry Archive, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Bugwood.org The oriental fruit fly, Bactrocera dorsalis, is an invasive exotic fruit...
by Lodi Growers | Oct 30, 2023 | BlogMONDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2023. BY RANDY CAPAROSO. Featured Image: Early 1900s photograph of Woock Vineyard—consisting of furrow-irrigated Flame Tokay, Zinfandel, and Alicante Bouschet—owned and farmed by one of Lodi’s leading German-Russian families. Courtesy...
by Lodi Growers | Oct 23, 2023 | BlogMONDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2023. BY RANDY CAPAROSO. Featured Image: Vermentino regeneratively grown by Vino Farms in Lodi’s Clements Hills AVA for AVIVO Wines. Ridgely Evers—called “Ridge” by friends, family, and colleagues—is excited by the two latest...
by Lodi Growers | Oct 16, 2023 | BlogMONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2023. BY SONYA MILLER, DISTRICT CONSERVATIONIST, USDA NRCS. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California announces Fiscal Year 2024 (October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024) federal assistance opportunities for...
by Lodi Growers | Oct 9, 2023 | BlogMONDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2023. BY LODI WINEGRAPE COMMISSION. New Video Series Highlights What Sets The Lodi Region Apart The Lodi Winegrape Commission just unveiled a new, grower-focused video series named “A Rising Tide.” Two years in the making, the eight-part video...
by Lodi Growers | Oct 2, 2023 | BlogMONDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2023. BY ROLAND RIESEN, PhD, CHAIRMAN OF IVES. Why – the vision High-quality scientific research and the dissemination of its results are crucial to help advance knowledge in any industry or service. Typically, research results are published in...
by Lodi Growers | Sep 25, 2023 | BlogMONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023. BY RANDY CAPAROSO. Featured Image: Craig Haarmeyer, a winemaker widely admired for his adamantly low intervention winemaking, sharing the love with Lodi grown Chenin blanc. I recently came across an article entitled “What is natural...
by Lodi Growers | Sep 19, 2023 | Videos, Presentations, & HandoutsThe Lodi Winegrape Commission has learned through the mealybug and virus crisis that by getting everyone involved in one room to have informed discussions around a complex challenge, much progress can be made and it is easier to move forward in a positive and...