Nov 13, 2023

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2023.  BY THE VINEYARD TEAM. November 2, 2023 203: Get the Latest Viticulture Research from 30 Experts https://lodigrowers.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/2023-11-02_203_Cliff_Ohmart_Get_the_Latest_Viticulture_Research_from_30_Experts.mp3   If...
Nov 6, 2023

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2023.  BY VINCE ARELLANO, CDFA. Featured Image: Credit – Florida Division of Plant Industry Archive, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Bugwood.org The oriental fruit fly, Bactrocera dorsalis, is an invasive exotic fruit...
Oct 16, 2023

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2023.  BY SONYA MILLER, DISTRICT CONSERVATIONIST, USDA NRCS. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California announces Fiscal Year 2024 (October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024) federal assistance opportunities for...